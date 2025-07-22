Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,152,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $290.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $293.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.