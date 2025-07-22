Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MGM stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
