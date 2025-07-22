Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.6332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

