Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

