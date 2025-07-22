Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,906,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $185,597,000 after purchasing an additional 268,972 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

COO opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

