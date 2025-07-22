Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $405.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

