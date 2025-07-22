Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,968,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6,706.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 156,329 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.