Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 479.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 394.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mattel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.