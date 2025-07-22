Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nice alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,808,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Nice by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nice by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,008,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 650,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,406,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,485,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

Nice Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $155.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.