Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 79,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Premier by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 85,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Trading Down 0.1%

Premier stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Premier Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

In other Premier news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

