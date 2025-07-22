Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16.3% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 519,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,495,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,201,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 103.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 366,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 186,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,755 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.