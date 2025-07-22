Cerity Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $30,392.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,672.20. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GME. Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. GameStop’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.