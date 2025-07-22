Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,752,000 after purchasing an additional 652,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 516,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

