Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 613 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPL alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.9% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Stock Up 0.5%

PPL stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.