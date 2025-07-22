Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 105.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 26.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Shares of PRI opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

