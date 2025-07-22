Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

ARM stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.89, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

