Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after buying an additional 12,165,176 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after buying an additional 2,839,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,937 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 751.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

