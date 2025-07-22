Cerity Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $173.02.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

