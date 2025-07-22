Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

