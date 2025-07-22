Cerity Partners LLC Sells 38,983 Shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,983 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Universal Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.28 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Universal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 86.77%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

