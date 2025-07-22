Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,323 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 193,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,073 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 483,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.95. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

