Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

