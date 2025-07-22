Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18,595.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

