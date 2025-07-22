Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALB
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.