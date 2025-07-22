Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 154.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 692.31%.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

