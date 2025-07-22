Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

