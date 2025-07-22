Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.