Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 1,018.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 4th quarter worth about $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 6,449.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,752 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 4th quarter worth about $8,559,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cleanspark by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 914,279 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleanspark Stock Down 3.1%

Cleanspark stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Cleanspark’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

