Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $200.77 and last traded at $198.62, with a volume of 1136942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.35.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total value of $1,764,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,448,325.93. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,062 shares of company stock valued at $99,070,153. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

