CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CVLT stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $192.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

