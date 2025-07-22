Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 3,877 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $284,881.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $739,649.68. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $390,200.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ CORT opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.