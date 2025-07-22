Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider William Guyer Sells 500 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $36,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,965.28. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

William Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, William Guyer sold 4,379 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $321,768.92.

On Tuesday, July 1st, William Guyer sold 100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $7,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,448,400.00.

On Friday, May 16th, William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54.

On Tuesday, May 6th, William Guyer sold 7,060 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $524,628.60.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.