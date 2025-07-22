Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) Insider Buys £19,823.76 in Stock

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) insider Chris Goulden acquired 220,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £19,823.76 ($26,723.86).

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.1%

LON:CNS opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.33 million, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.63. Corero Network Security plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.30 ($0.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

