Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Crescent Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma Stock Performance

About Crescent Biopharma

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $13.20 on Friday. Crescent Biopharma has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.