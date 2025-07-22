Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.
Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
