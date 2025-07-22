Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.