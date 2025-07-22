CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 215.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,638,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,079,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CSW opened at $283.48 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total transaction of $294,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,733,908.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total value of $60,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,252.22. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109 shares of company stock worth $1,897,421 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.