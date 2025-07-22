CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. CTS Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $59.68.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

