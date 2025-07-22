Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

