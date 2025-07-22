Cwm LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ONEQ opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

