Cwm LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $405.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

