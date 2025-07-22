Cwm LLC Buys 795 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $413.63 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,245,915 shares of company stock worth $447,462,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.