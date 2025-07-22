Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of PBH opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

