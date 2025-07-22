Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,550 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

