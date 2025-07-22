Cwm LLC Purchases 10,948 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 237.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 148,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.17%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.