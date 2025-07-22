Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

MKTX stock opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

