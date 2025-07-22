Cwm LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.6% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,872,270. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of DKS opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

