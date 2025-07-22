Cwm LLC Sells 974 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,593.44. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $497,550.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,245.50. The trade was a 60.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,372. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.