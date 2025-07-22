D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $130.82 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

