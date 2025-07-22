David Gosnell Buys 129,870 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Gosnell purchased 129,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £99,999.90 ($134,807.09).

Coats Group Trading Up 0.3%

COA stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.43. Coats Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.80 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

