Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Dayforce worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Dayforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dayforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dayforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dayforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $38,478.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 132,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,814.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,639 shares of company stock worth $370,287. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.