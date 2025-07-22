Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Dayforce worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Dayforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dayforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dayforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dayforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Dayforce
In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $38,478.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 132,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,814.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,639 shares of company stock worth $370,287. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce
Dayforce Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.